WWE Raw in Washington, D.C. (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Larry Zbyszko, Hiromu Takahashi, Sylvester Terkay, Brooke Adams, Viktor of The Ascension, Riki Choshu, Super Crazy, Wolfgang, Dynamite Kid, King Curtis Iaukea, Ray Candy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show features Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Matt Riddle and Elias for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Washington, D.C., Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Rampage taping) in Cedar Park, Texas, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Pittsburgh. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Larry Zbyszko (Lawrence Whistler) is 71 today.

-The late “Dynamite Kid” Tom Billington” was born on December 5, 1958. He died on his 60th birthday on December 5, 2018.

-Sylvester Terkay turned 52 on Sunday.

-Viktor (Eric Thompson) of the Ascension tag team turned 42 on Sunday.

-Brooke Adams turned 38 on Sunday. She worked as Brooke Tessmacher in TNA.

-Hiromu Takahashi turned 33 on Sunday.

-Curtis Iaukea died on December 4, 2010 at age 73.

-Riki Choshu (Mitsuo Yoshida) turned 71 on Saturday.

-Super Crazy (Francisco Islas Rueda) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Wolfgang (Barry Young) turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Ray Candy (Ray Canty) was born on December 3, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 42 May 23, 1994.