NXT Level Up spoilers: Full results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.
-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo beat Tank Ledger
-Thea Hail over Jakara Jackson
-Brooks Jensen defeated Trick Williams
NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock.
