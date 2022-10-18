WWE Raw rating for the show headlined by Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.803 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.824 million average. Raw delivered a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw maintained a good portion of the added viewers who watched last week’s season premiere. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.941 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.852 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.618 million viewers. The Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers topped the cable ratings with 12.050 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fifth, sixth, and seventh respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The October 18, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.593 million viewers and a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Crown Jewel go-home show.