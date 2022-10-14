WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar appears after being called out by Bobby Lashley

-Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle for the U.S. Championship

-Elias returns

-Can Miz stop Dexter Lumis from earning a contract

Powell's POV: No explanation was offered in the Smackdown teaser for how Miz can stop Lumis from earning a contract. Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center.