WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Bray Wyatt returns on tonight’s Fox show

October 14, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Bray Wyatt returns

-Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

-LA Knight vs. Mansoor

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will feature the brand’s fallout from Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Smackdown will be live from New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

