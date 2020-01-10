USA Network renews “Straight Up Steve Austin” for second season

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

USA Network issued the following press release to announce that it has renewed “Straight Up Steve Austin” for a second season.

NEW YORK, NY – January 10, 2020 – USA Network today announced it has picked up hit unscripted series STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN for a second season. Expected to premiere this summer, Season 2 will consist of 8 half-hour episodes and is produced by Line by Line Media with Steve Austin and Dave Barsky (“Dirty Jobs”) as executive producers.

The unique interview-based series, hosted by retired WWE Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, was 2019’s #1 new unscripted cable series for Men 18-49 and Men 25-54.* In every episode, Steve and a celebrity guest get real, heading out to different cities across America to take part in one-of-a-kind adventures, while swapping stories about their lives and careers. It’s a unique twist on the standard interview show, with no studio, no couch and no cue cards — just a straight up good time and good old-fashioned American fun.

Season 2 guests are to be announced. STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN’s first season guests included country singer and actor Trace Adkins, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., comedian Gabriel Iglesias, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, NFL Quarterback Baker Mayfield, actor and retired United States Marine Corps Reserve officer Rob Riggle, and star of “Impractical Jokers,” Sal Vulcano.

STRAIGHT UP STEVE AUSTIN joins a growing lineup of unscripted programming at USA, including docu-comedies CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST (2019’s #1 unscripted cable series on VOD), GROWING UP CHRISLEY and MIZ & MRS; and big buzzy reboots TEMPTATION ISLAND (USA Network’s #1 new series of 2019) and the reboot of THE BIGGEST LOSER (debuting January 28, 2020).

Powell’s POV: I enjoyed the first season and found it to be an easy 30-minute watch. With USA Network having the rights to Raw and NXT, there are plenty of opportunities to use those shows as lead-ins for the Austin Miz & Mrs. shows.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

