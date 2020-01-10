NWA Hard Times pre-order discount expires tonight

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The pre-order discount for the NWA Hard Times pay-per-view ends today. The pre-order pricing is $14.99 via FITE.TV. The event will be held on Friday, January 24 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios.

Powell’s POV: I believe the regular pricing will increase by $5, so you have until midnight ET to save yourself some money if you intend to watch the show. I will be covering it live as it streams. The show will feature the NWA TV Title tournament matches, and a note on the NWA Twitter page states that matches will be announced next week.



