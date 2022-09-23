09/23 Moore’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns, Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match for the Digital Media Title, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice, Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Mia Yim vs. Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel in a five-way 

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns, Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a ladder match for the Digital Media Title, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice, Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Mia Yim vs. Alex Zayne vs. Trey Miguel in a five-way, and more (19:05)…

Click here for the September 23 Impact Wrestling audio review.

