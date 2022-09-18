What's happening...

09/18 McGuire’s NJPW Strong audio review: Kushida, Taylor Rust, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, Hikuleo, and Juice Robinson in an eight-man tag, Cody Chhun and Jordan Cruz vs. Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos, Peter Avalon vs. Adrian Quest

September 18, 2022

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Kushida, Taylor Rust, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta vs. Jay White, Chase Owens, Hikuleo, and Juice Robinson in an eight-man tag, Cody Chhun and Jordan Cruz vs. Tom Lawlor and JR Kratos, Peter Avalon vs. Adrian Quest (15:00)…

Click here to stream or download the September 18 NJPW Strong audio review.

