AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship unification match headlines Wednesday’s TBS show

August 22, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the Unified AEW World Championship

-“Death Triangle” Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro vs. Will Ospray and “Aussie Open” Mark Fletcher and Kyle Davis in an AEW Trios Title tournament first-round match

-Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal

-Billy Gunn vs. Colten Gunn

-Britt Bake vs. KiLynn King

-Ricky Starks promo

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

