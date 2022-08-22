NXT UK TV preview: The semifinals of tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship set for Thursday’s Peacock show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Tyler Bate vs. Joe Coffey in a semifinal match in the tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Trent Seven vs. Oliver Carter in a semifinal match in the tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship

-Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey for the NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ written reviews are available either the same day or over the weekend.