What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV preview: The card for tonight’s Great American Bash themed show 

July 5, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Cameron Grimes for the NXT Championship

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT North American Championship

-Julis Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp for the NXT Tag Titles

-Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

-Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams

Powell’s POV: It’s a nice lineup with four title matches for the theed show. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.