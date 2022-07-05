AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Evil Uno, 10, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi
-Barrett Brown vs. Josh Woods
-Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin
-Lamar Diggs vs. Sonny Kiss
-Aaron Solo vs. Fuego Del Sol
-AQA vs. Avery Breaux
-Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray vs. “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder
-Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings. Briar has the week off, but we will run the results of this episode.
Be the first to comment