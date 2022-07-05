AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Evil Uno, 10, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, JD Drake, and Cezar Bononi

-Barrett Brown vs. Josh Woods

-Lee Moriarty vs. Leon Ruffin

-Lamar Diggs vs. Sonny Kiss

-Aaron Solo vs. Fuego Del Sol

-AQA vs. Avery Breaux

-Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray vs. “Bear Country” Bear Bronson and Bear Boulder

-Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Darian Bengston and Gus De La Vega

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings. Briar has the week off, but we will run the results of this episode.