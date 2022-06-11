NWA Alwayz Ready PPV lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE TV event

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center.

-Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis in a cage match or a death match for the NWA Championship

-Kamille vs. KiLynn King for the NWA World Women’s Championship

-“The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. “Pretty Empowered” Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women’s Tag Titles

-“La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf vs. Doug Williams and Harry Smith for the NWA Tag Titles

-Homicide vs. PJ Hawx

Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis for the NWA National Championship

-Tyrus vs. Mims for the NWA TV Title

-Aaron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch in what is billed as Stevens’ “Swang Song”

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova

-(Pre-Show) The Fixers” Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Ricky Morton and Kerry Morton vs. AJ Cazana and a partner in a three-way tag match

-(Pre-Show) Rodney Mack vs. “Magic” Jake Dumas

-(Pre-Show) Sam Shaw vs. Brian Myers

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to what the main event will be with Cardona sidelined after undergoing surgery. The event is available via FITE TV for $24.99. The pre-show starts at 6CT/7ET and is available on the NWA YouTube page, and the main card starts at 7CT/8ET.