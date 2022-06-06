What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

June 6, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California at The Forum for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Jon Silver, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels, and 10 vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, and Anthony Ogogo

-Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta Oscuro vs. Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, and Ryan Nemeth

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico

-Skye Blue and Miyu Yamashita vs. Serena Deeb and Nyla Rose

Powell’s POV: Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.