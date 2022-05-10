WWE Raw viewership and rating for the post WrestleMania Backlash edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.652 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from the 1.581 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.38 rating.

Powell’s POV: Solid numbers from Raw while running opposite NBA Playoff games. Showbuzzdaily.com has not listed the chart, so it’s unclear where Raw finished in the cable ratings. The May 10, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.817 million viewers and a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.