WWE WrestleMania Backlash poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

-44 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins. Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship finished second with 29 percent of the vote, and Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and Riddle finished third with 17 precent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the show B- grades in our WrestleMania Backlash audio review on Sunday night. If my vote had been strictly based on match quality, then I would have given this show a B+ grade because they had several matches that delivered. But the fact that there was only one title match and the build to the show felt phoned in really worked against it. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.