Impact Wrestling Rebellion PPV lineup (live coverage tonight): Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Poughkeepsie, New York at MJN Convention Center.

-Moose vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship

-Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Championship

-Violent By Design vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Heath and Rhino vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. three teams TBA in an eight-team elimination match for the Impact Tag Titles

-Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Jay White vs. Steve Maclin vs. Chris Sabin in a Triple Threat

-ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards

-(Pre-Show) Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey in a Triple Threat for the X Division Championship

-(Pre-Show) Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay for the Knockouts Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Rebellion can be purchased via pay-per-view television and FITE TV for $39.99. Join me for my live review tonight beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. My exclusive same night audio review of Rebellion will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).