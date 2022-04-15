What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by Jonah vs. PCO

April 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 123,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 89,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 105th in the Thursday cable ratings with an 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.02 rating drawn the previous week. The NJPW show that followed Impact failed to crack Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings.

