WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Lumberjack match set for Friday on Fox

April 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a lumberjack match

-Madcap Moss vs. Angel

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena. Yes, MVP has an arena named after him! Okay, maybe not. Anyway, join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly same night audio reviews.

