AEW Dynamite granted an overrun, new matches added to the lineup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan announced that TBS has granted Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite an overrun. “It may just be a few minutes, but whatever happens there’s a chance we’ll run past 10pm ET/9pm CT tomorrow on Dynamite,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

-CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro, and Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue have been added to the lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

Powell’s POV: The DirecTV onscreen guide lists Dynamite as running two minutes past the top of the hour, but I’d add a few more minutes to your DVR settings just to be on the safe side. Shafir was previously named the 30th opponent for Jade Cargill, so it’s good that she will appear on the company’s A-show. Shafir, who is married to Roderick Strong, previously teamed with Jessamyn Duke in NXT.

