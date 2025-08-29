WWE Smackdown results (8/29): Powell’s live review of Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn for the U.S. Title, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven and Alba Fyre for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,358)

August 29, 2025, in Lyon-Décines, France, at LDLC Arena

Streamed live internationally on Netflix, aired on delay on USA Network

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in while shots of the host city aired. Cole narrated arrival shots of Solo Sikoa and his crew, and Sami Zayn. Cole was joined by Wade Barrett on commentary…

A video package recapped last week’s John Cena and Logan Paul segment, and of Paul knocking out Cena in a backstage area at the end of the show…

Logan Paul drove a sports car into the parking lot and then walked through the backstage area and made his entrance.