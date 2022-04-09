What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for Friday

April 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Ricochet vs. Jinder Mahal for the Intercontinental Championship

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

Powell’s POV: Apparently, Jinder Mahal’s last win on October 11, 2021 was impressive enough to land him an Intercontinental Title shot. Smackdown will be live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly same night audio reviews.

