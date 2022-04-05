What's happening...

WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show special on USA Network viewership and rating

April 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show delivered 302,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished finished 39th in the Saturday cable ratings with a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Shows were also broadcast on Peacock and WWE’s social media platforms. The viewership number above only takes into account how many viewers watched on USA Network. Sunday’s Kickoff Show was not broadcast on USA Network.

