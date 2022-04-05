WWE Raw viewership for the night after WrestleMania 38

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.101 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.979 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.55 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw had its best viewership count since the January 4 edition. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.318 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.114 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.871 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished sixth, seventh, and eighth respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The NCAA basketball championship game topped Monday’s cable ratings and the simulcast on various networks and the pre-show occupied the top five spots overall.

The April 5, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 1.701 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the brand’s WrestleMania go-home show. Last year’s night after WrestleMania edition aired on April 12 and delivered 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating, so last night’s Raw was slightly down from those numbers.