WrestleMania 38 Saturday poll results for best match and the overall show grade, how the show compared to WM37 night one

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net voters gave WrestleMania 38 Night One a majority vote A grade with 53 percent of the vote. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship won the best match of Night One honors with 35 percent of the vote. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins finished a close second with 32 percent of the vote. The Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens brawl finished third with 28 percent.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I all gave WrestleMania 38 Night One the same A- grades. I agree with the readers when it came to the best match honors, but it was certainly close between the top two.

Last year, readers gave WrestleMania 37 Night One a majority B grade with 47 percent, and 33 percent gave it an A grade. Belair also won the best match honors for WrestleMania 37 Night One for her match with Sasha Banks, while Seth Rollins finished second on that show for his match with Cesaro, and he also finished in second place for his WrestleMania 36 match with Kevin Owens.

Our WrestleMania 38 Sunday poll results will be available tomorrow. The poll results for ROH Supercard of Honor were released on Monday, and the NXT Stand & Deliver poll results were released earlier today. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls this weekend.