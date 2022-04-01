Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches lineup: The card for tonight’s FITE TV event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Multiverse of Matches event that will be held tonight in Dallas, Texas as part of WrestleCon.

-Josh Alexander and Jonah vs. Moose and PCO.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe.

-Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Vincent vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian vs. Jordynne Grace in an Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship.

-Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona vs. Mickie James and Nick Aldis.

-Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Giselle Shaw and Lady Frost vs. Rosemary and Havok in a four-way for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Chris Sabin vs. Jay White.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

-Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey.

-Deonna Purrazzo‘s Champ Champ Challenge for either the ROH Women’s World Championship or the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

Powell’s POV: This is a really fun lineup and I hope to catch the show at some point during this busy weekend. Dot Net contributor Chris Vetter should have a review available over the weekend. The Multiverse of Matches show starts at 9CT/10ET and is available via FITE TV for $19.99.