3/28 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the brand’s WrestleMania go-home show with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, RK-Bro vs. The Usos, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, and Naomi vs. Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler, Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,505)

Live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

Aired March 28, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a shot of the WrestleMania sign. Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton, and Michael Cole were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Smith called it a special WrestleMania edition of Raw…

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made his entrance in his western attire. The broadcast team checked in from ringside and set up a video package that recapped the last two weeks of Lesnar and Roman Reigns segments on Smackdown.

Lesnar was all smiles in the ring before wishing Pittsburgh a good evening. “Your WWE Champion is in the house,” Lesnar said. He said “that loudmouth Paul Heyman” has been doing all of the talking for him, so he had to do this. Lesnar welcomed viewers to Monday Night Raw. He said his introduction sucked, but he doesn’t suck at giving out ass kickings.

Lesnar spoke about what he would do to Reigns at WrestleMania. The fans gave the “what?” treatment. Lesnar told them to play along and had fun with it by pausing for their chants and noted that Steve Austin would be at WrestleMania too.

Lesnar then told them enough and spoke about how his title would marry Roman’s title. Lesnar said the titles would have a baby known as the Unified Championship. “And I get full custody,” he said. Lesnar closed by saying WrestleMania would close with him being named the reigning and defending WWE Unified Champion…

The broadcast team hyped Roman Reigns appearing on Raw for the first time in six months. They also hyped some previously advertised matches along with footage of Seth Rollins’ meeting with Vince McMahon…

The Miz made his entrance while the broadcast team recapped last week’s angle with Miz stealing Rey Mysterio’s mask and then daring Logan Paul to wear it to Raw… [C]

Powell’s POV: Lesnar was playful, likable, and fun, but I don’t think it was a strong go-home promo that would move anyone who was on the fence about ordering WrestleMania to see his match with Roman Reigns. Hopefully there’s more to come with him tonight or on Smackdown.

The Miz stood in the ring and assumed that Rey had a great outfit planned for WrestleMania. Miz said his favorite Rey mask is the one he took for him. Miz said he no longer has the mask because he gave it to the “real latest luchador.” The Miz introduced “Lucha Logan.”

Logan Paul made his entrance wearing the Rey mask that Miz stole the week before. Graves said his brother told him that everyone in Mexico is buzzing about Lucha Logan and he might be the next El Santo. Funny. Miz said he was going to take Rey’s mask again so that he and Paul could both wear masks at WrestleMania.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio made their entrance. Dom took Miz down and threw punches at him. Rey went after Paul, who rolled inside the ring. Dom was held back by the referee from going after Paul. The referee ejected Dom from ringside…

1. The Miz (w/Logan Paul) vs. Rey Mysterio. Rey went after Paul, but Miz cut him off and put him down with a DDT at ringside during the opening minute. [C] Miz went for a slingshot move, but Rey countered into a sunset flip and scored the pin.

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in 5:30.

After the match, Dom returned to the ring. The Mysterios went for a double 619 on Paul, but he escaped to ringside. Rey took his mask off the head of Paul. The Mysterios ended up hitting Miz with the double 619 and then both men hit him with top rope frog splashes…

Graves hyped footage from the Vince and Rollins meeting… [C]

Powell’s POV: With the commercial break, we didn’t actually see much of the Miz vs. Rey match. I was surprised to see Rey go over and get his mask back, but clearly they are trying to make viewers want to see Logan Paul take the double 619 at WrestleMania.

A Veer Mahaan video hyped his appearance on next week’s Raw… A video package recapped Seth Rollins’ failed attempts to earn a spot on the WrestleMania card…

The footage of Rollins appearing “earlier today” at WWE Headquarters was shown. He arrived at 6:57 and Vince McMahon kept him waiting until 9:05. Vince continued working when Seth entered his office. Seth put his feet on Vince’s desk until Vince told him to take his feet down.

Rollins wondered if he was going to be fined, suspended, banned for Raw or Smackdown, or fired. Vince said he didn’t bring him there to fire him. Vince said he was surprised that Rollins didn’t win his way to WrestleMania and said he had a lot of failures. Vince wondered why Rollins didn’t just ask him to be on the WrestleMania card.

Vince questioned if he could have the most stupendous WrestleMania without Rollins. Vince said Rollins was going to WrestleMania. Rollins wondered if it was a trick. Vince said he was busy. Rollins asked who his opponent will be. Vince said it would be someone of his choosing and added that Rollins would find out once he was in the ring. Rollins shook Vince’s hand and then celebrated that he was going to WrestleMania and even jumped onto Vince’s desk and danced…

The broadcast team listed Rollins vs. the opponent of Mr. McMahon’s choosing for WrestleMania Saturday… Omos made his entrance for a handicap match against The Viking Raiders… [C]

2. Omos vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a handicap match. Omos clotheslined Erik, who rolled to ringside and was counted out.

Omos defeated “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar in a handicap match in 0:50.

Ivar checked on Erik, then climbed onto the ring apron. Omos knocked him right back down with a kick. Kevin Patrick entered the ring and asked Omos if he feels there’s any WWE wrestler who can threaten him. Omos said he’s undefeated and he would dominate everyone.

Bobby Lashley’s music played. Omos clapped. Lashley headed to the ring without MVP. Lashley entered the ring and stared at Omos, then looked up at the WrestleMania sign. Omos swatted him into the corner with one hand. Lashley went for a shoulder block, but Omos no-sold it and shoved Lashley into another corner.

Lashley went for another shoulder block and bounced off of Omos, who threw him into the ropes. Lashley knocked Omos down with a shoulder block. Omos rolled to ringside and barked, “You don’t want this.” Lashley pointed at the WrestleMania sign and then Omos did the same…

The broadcast team hyped Roman Reigns for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: Well, at least the Viking Raiders weren’t pinned? It’s great to see Lashley is back from his shoulder injury in time for WrestleMania. It’s interesting that MVP wasn’t with him. There was a time not too long ago when I speculated that they might turn Lashley babyface and have MVP join Omos. Lashley was the babyface here and there was no sign of MVP, so I guess we’ll see where MVP lands.

Backstage, Reggie told WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke that there was something he wanted to ask her, but they never seemed to be along long enough. Reggie dropped down on his knee and pulled out a ring. “Yes,” Brooke replied. Tamina showed up and tried to pin Brooke, but Reggie pulled her off. Reggie and Brooke ran away. Akira Tozawa showed up and got down on his knee and offered a ring to Tamina.

[Hour Two] Tamina pulled him up by the collar and asked, “What do you think?” She held up her hand like she was going to slap him, then held her hand out and said yes. Tozawa put the ring on her finger. They twirled around. R-Truth was shown watching through binoculars with a referee behind him. Truth said it gave him an idea…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman made their entrance. Cole spoke about the length of the title reigns of Reigns and the Usos, and said that Reigns was entering his sixth WrestleMania main event and only one person had main evented more.

Reigns told Pittsburgh to acknowledge him. Reigns said he was going to talk about being the last needle mover, God mode, and how he used to run Raw until Fox begged him to save Smackdown. He said that was all true and he’s done everything there is to do in this business with one exception.

The fans taunted him with “what?” chants. Reigns told them he would smash them all just like he would smash Steve Austin and just like he’s going to smash Brock Lesnar. Reigns started his promo and the “what” nonsense started up again. Reigns said the one thing he hasn’t done is beat The Beast at WrestleMania. “And that pisses me off,” Lesnar said. The fans chanted “Suplex City.”

Reigns said they would talk about Lesnar since that’s what the fans wanted. He recalled Lesnar busting his head open at WrestleMania 34. “I bled all over New Orleans,” Reigns said. He said the damage was severe enough that his children didn’t recognize him, his wife didn’t want him in the business, and his family was disappointed in him.

Reigns said Lesnar comes out now and acts like it’s all a game. Reigns said The Tribal Chief changed the game. He said he turned Lesnar’s advocate into a Wise Man, took his claim of being the longest reigning champion in 35 years, and got his receipt by taking his blood at Madison Square Garden.

Reigns said he would make his final move by taking Lesnar’s title on Sunday. Reigns said Lesnar would know that’s it’s personal. Reigns said it’s always been personal to him. Reigns set the mic down in the ring and then he and Usos all held up their index fingers…

Powell’s POV: A strong go-home promo from Reigns. The majority of the build has seen Lesnar getting the better of Reigns, who has shown a good amount of fear along the way. This brought it back to being a showdown match in that the Reigns character established how badly he wants to win and explained why it’s personal to him.

Queen Zelina and Carmella wrapped up a photo shoot and then recalled taking out all of their challengers on Smackdown. Shayna Baszler and Natalya showed up. Baszler told them to bet behind them and they would lead their team to victory in the eight-woman tag match, and then take the titles from them at WrestleMania…

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan made their entrance for the eight-woman tag match… [C]

Smith hyped Undertaker entering the WWE Hall of Fame and being inducted by Vince McMahon. Cole said that Graves and Kayla Braxton would host the Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday. Saxton and Graves touted The Steiner Brothers joining the Hall of Fame class…

3. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan vs. Queen Zelina, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya. The heel team was already in the ring. Graves channeled Will Smith by telling Cole to keep his fiancee’s name out of his mouth (unfortunately, there was no slap). Zelina hit Banks with a knee to the head at ringside going into an early break. [C]

Banks was isolated by the heel team coming out of the break. Baszler put Banks in a stretch muffler, then hoisted her up for Natalya, who tagged in and hit the Hart Attack clothesline. However, Zelina tagged herself in and tossed Natalya to ringside. Carmella pulled Baszler out of the ring. Baszler knocked Carmella down with a forearm shot. Banks quickly tagged out and the babyface team worked over Zelina. Ripley finished her off with a Riptide.

Sasha Banks, Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan beat Queen Zelina, Carmella, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya in 8:20.

Afterward, Graves consoled Carmella, who was kneeling next to him at ringside…

The broadcast team recapped Kevin Owens impersonating Steve Austin while trolling the fans last week. Smith hyped an Austin video package for after the break… [C] Pittsburgh imagery was shown…

A Steve Austin video package aired to Kid Rock’s “Bawitdaba”… Graves plugged Kid Rock’s new album…

Kevin Owens stood in the ring and was introduced by Mike Rome. Owens praised the work of the WWE production team, but he said their tribute to Austin paled in comparison to his own version last week. Owens said he wasn’t just doing a tribute, he was doing everyone a favor because him dressed up as Austin was the closest we’ll get to the old Stone Cold that we remember.

Owens said that Stone Cold has been gone for 19 years. “It’s not Stone Cold anymore, it’s Steve,” Owens said. He said it’s the same Steve who has been drinking himself into oblivion for 19 years. He said it’s the same Steve who begs everyone to go on his “little podcast” so that he can feel good again.

Owens said Steve still talks a good game, but he’s not coming to the KO Show to pick a fight with him because he knows what would happen if he did. Owens said Austin is coming to have a nice little conversation about his career. Owens said he would give Austin the biggest platform of his career on the WrestleMania Main Event edition of The KO Show and give him the sendoff he deserves.

Owens said he hates beer and called it disgusting, but he said he would drink one with Austin. Owens said they would toast to Austin officially passing the torch to him as “the new Stone Cole and the one true master of the Stunner because Owens 3:16 means my Stunner is better than yours.”

Owens gave Austin “a friendly warning” by saying that Austin would be on the receiving end of a Stunner if he tried to get funny with him. He added that he would pour one of Austin’s own beers on his lifeless carcass after he opens a can of whoop ass on him. “And that’s the bottom line because KO says so,” Owens closed. Owens posed on the ropes in Austin style…

Powell’s POV: Owens has done a fantastic job of setting the table for his segment with Austin. The spoof last week was as good as it gets, and this was a really good, obnoxious final promo.

The broadcast team recapped the Lashley and Omos segment from earlier in the show. The broadcast team announced Lashley vs. Omos for WrestleMania Sunday. MVP was shown in the graphic with Lashley…

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet made his entrance for a match against Ricochet… [C] Cole hyped Ricochet defending the IC Title against Angel and Humberto in a Triple Threat match for Friday’s Smackdown… Theory made his entrance while a pre-tape aired of Theory plugging his match against Pat McAfee…

4. Intercontinental Champion Ricochet vs. Austin Theory in a non-title match. Cole touted that Pat McAfee made WrestleMania Monday trend on Twitter for most of the day. Cole laid into Theory by calling him a punk on commentary. Ricochet put Theory down and went up top for his finisher, but Theory got up and bounced into the ropes to knock Ricochet down. Theory hit the ATL and scored the clean pin…

Austin Theory defeated Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in 1:45 in a non-title match.

[Hour Three] The broadcast team spoke about Triple H’s in-ring retirement while mainstream media headlines and wrestler tweets were shown…

Bianca Belair made her entrance while footage was shown of Becky Lynch attacking her a couple weeks earlier. Belair said she shouldn’t be talking, but she needed to address something. She said she found out just how low Lynch would stoop to keep her championship two weeks earlier. She said Lynch tried to injure her to take her out of WrestleMania.

Belair congratulated Lynch for taking her out for a week and then noted that she was back like she never even left. Belair said Lynch has tried to use every trick in the book since SummerSlam to keep her championship. She said Lynch tried to break her throat and end her career, but it didn’t work. Belair asked what least Lynch had, then said absolutely nothing. Belair said she was coming for Lynch and would take her title. She said there wasn’t a damn thing that Lynch could do about it.

Becky Lynch’s music played. Lynch tried to sneak into the ring behind Belair, who saw her coming. Belair got the better of Lynch and then tried to pick up a chair, but Lynch cut her off and jabbed the chair into her gut. Lynch slammed the chair over the back of Belair.

Lynch pulled out scissors with the intent of cutting off Belair’s braid, but Belair put her down with the KOD instead. Belair hoisted up Lynch and hit her with her finisher again. Belair spotted the scissors and picked them up. Belair grabbed Lynch’s hair and cut off a multiple chunks of it.

Adam Pearce, Sonya Deville, and others ran out to stop Belair, who continued cutting Lynch’s hair. Belair eventually released Lynch and the ring with some of Lynch’s hair in her hand. Lynch got angry once she spotted her hair in the ring. A “you deserve it” chant broke out…

Powell’s POV: Bianca “The Barber” Belair has arrived. These two needed this strong go-home angle. Lynch did a great good job on the mic throughout this feud, but Belair needed to do more than deliver the standard EST promo with her usual lines. She came through and the haircutting made for a memorable moment.

The broadcast team ran through the WrestleMania Saturday lineup… Drew McIntyre made his entrance for a handicap match against Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss… [C] Cole hyped Brantley Gilbert and Jessie James Decker performing “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania…

Backstage, Lynch was surveying the damage to her hair when Sarah Schreiber tried to interview her. Lynch took the microphone and threw it down. Lynch looked into the camera and said, “Bianca, you bitch”…

Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss made their entrance. A pre-tape aired with Corbin telling Moss to stay on the apron and learn. Moss told a bad joke at Corbin’s expense, which Corbin was bothered by…

5. Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a handicap match. McIntyre got the better of a lockup with Corbin, who tagged out. McIntyre roughed up Moss. Corbin teased tagging in, then dropped off the apron and pointed at the WrestleMania sign. McIntyre gave Moss a Glasgow Kiss and then did the countdown before hitting the Claymore Kick for the win.

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a handicap match in 1:55.

After the match, Corbin attacked McIntyre and left him lying after the End of Days. Corbin stole McIntyre’s sword…

Powell’s POV: The best thing Corbin could do for McIntyre is destroy that damn sword. I assume that Moss will be ditching his awful gimmick soon given the way that he continues to upset Corbin with his jokes.

Edge was seated at a desk in a darkened office where he delivered a promo. Edge said he needed to pull the veil of mediocrity off of Styles’ head and told him “you’re welcome.” Edge said they’ve already pushed each other. He said they will now meet for the first time on the grandest stage of them all. Edge closed by saying it’s judgment day for styles and his judgment is sealed… [C]

AJ Styles was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber in the backstage area. Styles said Edge used a lot of words to justify another cheap shot. Styles recalled Edge hitting him with two Conchairtos. Styles said Edge’s music has changed and Edge has changed. He said that if Edge was trying to get inside his head, then mission accomplished. Styles said Edge will get more than The Pit Bull. Styles said he would deliver a beating that Edge and the WWE Universe will never forget…

Rick Boogs played his guitar and then played Shinsuke Nakamura to the ring while the broadcast team read through the WrestleMania Sunday card. Cole said Boogs and Nakamura would join them on commentary during the main event.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso made their entrance while a pre-taped promo aired. Cole said the Usos have been champions for 252 days, which he said is a record for the Smackdown Tag Titles… [C]

The WrestleMania video aired. Shit, they’re making me count. We are, um, five days away!… Randy Orton and Riddle made their entrance for the main event…

6. Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a non-title match. Nakamura and Boogs were next to the broadcast team. The Usos bickered with them, and then Orton and Riddle ended up slamming both Usos onto the broadcast table during the opening minute. [C] The Usos ended up isolating Riddle. They ended up tossing him into the timekeepers area heading into another break. [C]

Orton checked in and performed some of his signature offensive spots. Orton struck the Viper’s Pose when he was suddenly hit from behind by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits to end the match.

Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle fought Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso to an apparent no-contest in 16:20 in a non-title match.

Boogs and Nakamura fought the Usos to the back. Riddle hit an RKO on Dawkins, then popped up Ford into an RKO from Orton. Orton and Riddle celebrated. Orton called for another RKO on Ford, then hit the move. He picked up Dawkins and shoved him toward Riddle, who hit him with another RKO. Orton and Riddle celebrated with their title belts.

The broadcast team hyped Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Steve Austin on The KO Show, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, and Brock Lensar vs. Roman Reigns in the championship unification match for WrestleMania. Cole snuck in a plug for “WrestleMania Smackdown” on Friday. A graphic listed Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and the Mysterios for Raw Talk…

Powell’s POV: Well, they didn’t go with the predictable interference from Nakamura and/or Boogs, but they did have the Street Profits cause the cheap finish. And I would have been fine with that if the goal had been to put heat on the Profits, but instead they got laid out with multiple RKO’s. It’s interesting that Chad Gable and Otis never showed up. They were originally listed as facing The Profits on this show, so I’m not sure what’s going on with them, but they were still advertised for the Raw Tag Title match at WrestleMania.

Overall, a good Raw version of the WrestleMania go-home show. Of course, some of the WrestleMania Mania matches received stronger final pushes than others, but I felt like they got it right with the bigger matches that they spotlighted. I will have more to say in my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members. Let me know what you thought of Raw by grading it below.

Make ProWrestling.net your home for live coverage of both nights of WrestleMania, NXT Stand & Deliver, ROH Supercard of Honor, and more this weekend.