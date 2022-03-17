WWE’s latest Performance Center class includes Rok-C, a second-generation wrestler, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the following list of new recruits for its new class at the WWE Performance Center via WWE.com.

-Carla Gonzalez: Worked as Rok-C prior to signing with WWE. She was the first ROH Women’s World Champion. Trained by Booker T.

-Bianca Carelli: Daughter of former WWE wrestler Santino Marella. Trained in judo, jiu jitsu and boxing.

-Theresa Schuessler: Working on NXT 2.0 as Fallon Henley. Previously wrestled as Tesha Price on the independent scene.

-Kayla Inlay: Trained by Tyler Breeze, she’s already worked on NXT Level Up.

-Joseph Sculthorpe: A former offensive lineman who played at North Carolina State and was signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

-Maddie Knisley: Longtime gymnast who worked independently as Nikita Knight.

-Calyx Hampton: Former Acrobatics and Tumbling team member from the University of Oregon.

-Mitchell Lavalley: Worked independently as “Motherlover” Jake Tucker.

-Cole McKinney: Worked as Cole Karter on the independent scene.

-David Bostian: A 33 year-old folkstyle wrestler and powerlifter.

-Gabe Wai: Played rugby at Lindenwood University.

-Nnamdi Oguayo: A former defensive lineman for Washington State University.

-Edwin Grande: Former offensive lineman who played for the University of Idaho.

-Amelia Herr: Worked independently as The Notorious Mimi.

Powell’s POV: Henley is off to a good start on the NXT television show. It’s great to see Rok-C in this new class. It will be interesting to see how quickly she makes television, as she’s further along in her development than many of the newer wrestlers who are working on NXT 2.0.