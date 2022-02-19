WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card for today’s event in Saudi Arabia

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Alexa Bliss in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

-Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville (Rousey will have one arm tied behind her back).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

-Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz.

Powell's POV: The stipulation that Rousey must have one arm tied behind her back was added on Friday's Smackdown.