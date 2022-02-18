02/18 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Goldberg meet face to face, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, the contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Goldberg meet face to face, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship, the contract signing for Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville at Elimination Chamber, and more (23:01)…

Click here for the February 18 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

