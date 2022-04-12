WWE Raw viewership for the show featuring the Raw in-ring return of Cody Rhodes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.803 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.101 million average from last week. Raw delivered a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.63 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.836 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.935 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.639 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The April 12, 2021 edition of Raw delivered 2.026 million viewers and a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the night after WrestleMania 37.