WWE Royal Rumble, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, NJPW Strong, Sheamus, Sanada, Shark Boy, Kelly Klein, Josh Bredl, Andre the Giant

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Royal Rumble will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri at The Dome at America’s Center. The show features a pair of Royal Rumble matches, Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz and Maryse. Join me for my live review beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett, Will Pruett, and I will team up after the show for the Royal Rumble audio review for Dot Net Members.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. The show includes the final push for the Royal Rumble event. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. The show is billed as Championship Friday and features a pair of title matches. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday morning.

-We are looking reports from the WWE Rumble and Monday’s WWE Raw in Cincinnati. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Shark Boy (Dean Roll) is 47.

-Sheamus (Stephen Farrelly) is 44, fella.

-Kelly Klein is 36.

-Sanada (Seiya Sanada) is 34.

-Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl is 31.

-Alicia (Melinda Padovano) is 35.

-The late Andre the Giant (Andre Rene Roussimoff) died on January 28, 1993 at age 46 of congestive heart failure. The date of his death is listed incorrectly as January 27 in many places, but I’m deferring to historian and author Pat Laprade, who co-wrote the book “The Eighth Wonder Of The World: The True Story of Andre The Giant.”