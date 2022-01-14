WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, WWE 205 Live, NJPW Strong, WWE in the Dakotas (reports needed), Riddle, Jim Duggan, Gene Snitsky, Kacy Catanzaro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center. The show will continue the build to the Royal Rumble event. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. The show includes Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver for the AEW Tag Titles. Join Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. We are looking for a new writer to cover the 205 Live show. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday morning.

-We are looking reports from the WWE SuperShow events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to either show listed below, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Fargo, North Dakota at the FargoDome on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a four-way, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-WWE is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford Premier Center on Sunday. There are no matches listed on the host venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Duggan is 68.

-Gene Snitsky (Eugene Snisky) is 52.

-Riddle (Matt Riddle) is 36.

-Kacy Catanzaro is 32.