Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, NJPW returning to AXS, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin in a Pure Rules match for the original ROH Championship.

-Josh Alexander vs. Charlie Haas.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Chelea Green.

-Doc Gallows and Joe Doering vs. Heath and Rhino.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Turning Point 2011 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET.The Before The Impact pre-show is moving to the Impact YouTube page. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will spotlight the Super X Cup and is moving to 6CT/7ET. 9CT/10ET. The changes are due to NJPW returning to AXS at 9CT/10ET with a replay at 12CT/1ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.