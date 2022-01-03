Sasha Banks addresses injury scare at Sunday’s WWE live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Sasha Banks took to social media to address an apparent knee injury suffered during Sunday’s live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina. “I’m good,” Banks wrote on her Twitter page. “Thank you for the love always.”

Powell’s POV: Banks was helped to the back following a match with Charlotte Flair. It’s obviously good to see that she seems to have avoided a major injury.