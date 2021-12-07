Shawn Michaels discusses the NXT 2.0 power structure, praises the veterans and younger wrestlers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider about the power structure of NXT 2.0. “I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week,” Michaels said of his role at the WWE Performance Center. “Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week. People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter [Paul Levesque] put in place doing it here.”

Michaels also expressed his happiness with Sunday’s NXT WarGames event and the current direction. “I’m just excited about this new launch of NXT,” he said. “I will say I think they get held to an unfair standard. Nobody likes change. I know that was very tough. I thought tonight was a fantastic show [WarGames]. I’m so thankful for our veterans who go out there and deliver consistently like they always do. We have such faithful veterans that are out there and having to bring up an entirely new generation. We put a lot of our young guys in a really tough spot, we threw them in the deep end like we’ve been doing the last ten weeks. They went out there and looked like they belonged.” Read the full story at TVInsider.com.

Powell’s POV: Michaels and the other WWE Performance Center staff members also deserve a lot of credit for helping the green wrestlers look as ready for prime time as they have. It really is impressive that Bron Breakker’s twelfth ever match was a WarGames match that headlined an NXT special. Likewise, WarGames was Tony D’Angelo’s fourth match. I may not be a fan of a lot of the changes in NXT, but the wrestlers and the crew have stepped up in a major way.