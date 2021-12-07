MLW Fusion Azteca launching in January, the finale of MLW Fusion Alpha announced

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday.

Major League Wrestling will enter the masked world of Mexican lucha libre as it presents: MLW AZTECA, a stand-alone mini-series, premiering Thursday January 6th at 8pm ET.

Featuring the grandest luchadores of Mexico clashing with Major League Wrestling’s best of the best, MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran presides over the action from sold out arenas in Mexico to underground fight clubs.

“MLW AZTECA is the next chapter in our on-going anthology series, and it will take MLW, its wrestlers and our fans to a very different and thrilling setting,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Tune in to watch MLW AZTECA:

•Cable/Dish: nationwide on beIN SPORTS premiering Saturday January 8th at 10pm ET

•Streaming: and FITE.tv premiering Thursday January 6th at 8pm MLW’s YouTube channel and FITE.tv premiering Thursday January 6at 8pm

The series finale of MLW Fusion: ALPHA will air on Wednesday December 15th, concluding the 13-part mini-series, which premiered earlier this fall.

Powell’s POV: So it appears that Azteca is essentially replacing Fusion: Alpha, but the show is moving to Thursdays and will stream opposite Impact Wrestling at 7CT/8ET. I assume that Azteca’s run will consist of the episodes that were taped in Mexico over the weekend. I also assume that MLW will not be streaming first-run shows during the holiday weeks but nothing is official.