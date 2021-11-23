WWE Performance Center trainer asks for his contractual release

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Performance Center trainer Scott Garland (a/k/a Scotty Too Hotty) announced via social media that he has requested to be released from his contract. “Today, I have asked for my release from World Wrestling Entertainment,” Garland wrote. “30 years ago I stepped into a WWE ring for the very first time. I have lived my dream 100 times over. Some of my most special memories will always be from the last five years working with NXT.

“The black and gold brand was something special and I am proud to have been a small part of that. I always promised myself that I would never be part of something solely for the paycheck and that was where I was at. I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know.”

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that WWE will honor his request. The 48 year-old Garland started work as a trainer back in 2016. He also worked as a firefighter in between his in-ring and coaching stints with WWE. Here’s wishing him the best with his future plans.