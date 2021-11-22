11/22 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of the Vince McMahon Cleopatra Egg whodunnit, Bobby Lahsley vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match, Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH vs. Queen Zelina and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,487)

Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

Aired November 22, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of the Cleopatra egg saga.. Backstage, Vince McMahon told Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that the monetary value of the egg ($100 million) wasn’t important, it’s that someone stole from him.

Pearce and Deville told him that they interviewed people and didn’t have any leads. Vince threatened to fire them both if he didn’t have the egg on his desk by the end of the show. Vince said that the person who brings him the culprit would get a match with WWE Champion Big E…

Randy Orton stood backstage when he was approached by Kevin Patrick, who said he was supposed to interview Riddle before his match against Dolph Ziggler. Orton said it wasn’t like Riddle to be late for a match. Orton stopped and asked, “What did you do?”

Riddle entered the picture with fake facial hair and was dressed like Orton. Riddle spoke about his match with Ziggler. Orton said he told Riddle to be like him, not to dress like him. Orton’s music played and the duo headed to the ring…

Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary. Riddle struck Orton’s pose on the ropes. Highlights aired of RKBro beating The Usos at Survivor Series… [C]

Powell’s POV: Riddle is getting more annoying by the week. At this point, I don’t know if it’s intentional or if it’s supposed to be funny.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode made their entrance coming out of the break. The broadcast team hyped Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins along with previously announced matches…

1. Riddle (w/Randy Orton) vs. Dolph Ziggler (w/Robert Roode). Riddle wrestled in black trunks and had his feet taped. Bianca Belair vs. Tamina was also listed for the show in an onscreen graphic. Ziggler ripped Riddle’s fake facial hair off his face. A short time later, Riddle dove from the ring at Ziggler, who superkicked him from the floor. [C]

Riddle emulated some of Orton’s offense. He struck the Viper’s Pose and put Ziggler down with an RKO for the win.

Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler in 9:30.

Afterward, Orton celebrated Riddle’s win and stopped Roode from attacking Riddle. Orton gave Riddle his fake facial hair back. Orton performed Riddle’s Bro Derek finisher on Roode and then celebrated with Riddle…

Powell’s POV: So I guess Riddle is supposed to be comedic even though he comes off more like a stalker than anything.

Backstage, a group of male and female wrestlers frantically tore a room apart while in search of Vince’s golden egg. Saxton explained that the person who found it would get the shot at Big E for the WWE Championship…

Powell’s POV: So are the ladies hoping that WWE will book them in an intergender match for the title? Either way, everyone looked nuts for destroying this room while searching for this egg. They better have a good payoff (Rock) because this is just plain ridiculous.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made her entrance. Highlights aired of her win over Charlotte Flair from Survivor Series. A graphic hyped Lynch’s “victory lap” as coming up after the break… [C]

Lynch delivered an in-ring promo and noted that she’s had some of her biggest moments in Brooklyn. She worked up the crowd about defending her title against Liv Morgan, then spoke about how she no longer cares about what they think. She scolded them for their reaction to the women’s elimination match at Survivor Series.

Lynch said she has a death grip on the Raw Women’s Championship. When it came to Morgan, she said not every underdog has their day. She said no one would take the title off of Big Time Beck…

Powell’s POV: As much as fans want to cheer Lynch and as much as I think the safer play was to keep her a babyface, the decision has been made that she’s a heel. With that in mind, it was good to see her tear into the fans in this promo rather than letting them cheer along.

Highlights aired of Bianca Belair winning the women’s elimination match despite Team Raw being down 4-1 at one point in the match…

Belair made her entrance and received a strong reaction from the crowd. Belair said she was able to come back in the elimination match because the fans were cheering her on. She brought up Doudrop and said hopefully she’ll find something better to do with her time such as finding the golden egg rather than be consumed with her.

Tamina made her entrance along with Natalya. Graves reminded viewers that Vince McMahon gave the edict at Survivor Series that all wrestlers should be at Raw (NXT doesn’t seem to count)… [C]

2. Bianca Belair vs. Tamina (w/Natalya). A graphic listed Damian Priest holding an open challenge for the U.S. Title. Tamina wrenched the neck of Belair and then taunted the crowd to draw heat. Belair came back and powered up Tamina and hit the KOD for the win.

Bianca Belair defeated Tamina in 4:00.

After the match, Belair was mouthing that she’s the best when Natalya attacked her from behind. Natalya went for a Sharpshooter, but Belair avoided it. Doudrop entered the ring and hit Belair from behind. Belair performed a running splash on Belair and left her lying. Doudrop posed with Tamina and Natalya at ringside and headed arm in arm to the back with them…

Powell’s POV: There was no mystery regarding the outcome of the match. Doudrop’s post match attack reestablishes her feud with Belair now that Survivor Series is over.

Highlights aired of Seth Rollins emerging as the sole survivor in the men’s elimination match at Survivor Series… Rollins made his entrance for his match against Finn Balor… [C]