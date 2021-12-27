12/27 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows, The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles at WWE Day 1, Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler for the U.S. Title, Randy Orton vs. Otis, Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,492)

Live from Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aired December 27, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary. Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle made their entrance while the broadcast team hyped The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows. They added that a surprise guest would officiate the ceremony.

Riddle wore a party hat and held a Christmas card in his hand. Orton said the only way he would have a happy new year is if he beat Otis. Orton had the production truck air footage of his win over Chad Gable from last week followed by Otis stuffing three of his RKO attempts. Riddle said it was like magic that Orton got the footage to air on the big screen.

Riddle said Otis doesn’t have a neck and Orton made not be able to RKO him. He wondered how many burritos Otis eats and what kind of burritos. He also recalled going out for burgers with Orton and claimed that Orton told him that he was his best friend. Orton cut him off.

Chad Gable and Otis made their entrance and spoke from the stage. Gable said Otis is the most dangerous man in WWE. Gable also boasted about getting his master’s degree and having a 4.0 GPA. Gable asked the crowd if they were booing genius now. Gable said he is a little advanced “for a town like this.”

Riddle ended up challenging Gable to an immediate match. Riddle told Orton not to worry. Gable questioned Riddle wanting to face an Olympic athlete just days before the tag title match at WWE Day 1. Gable accepted the match. Riddle told Orton that he would give him a gift after they win the two singles matches… [C]

Powell’s POV: WWE production hasn’t figured out how to pipe in laughs yet, so it was very noticeable that the live crowd wasn’t reacting to the the Riddle and Orton jokes.

1. Riddle (w/Randy Orton) vs. Chad Gable (w/Otis). Gable targeted the left knee of Riddle. Gable performed a tiger suplex for a near fall. Gable went for a top rope moonsault, but Riddle was waiting with a triangle attempt. Gable countered into an ankle lock that Riddle rolled out of. Gable went for another suplex. Riddle landed on his feet and blasted Gable with a knee to the head, then followed up with Bro Derek and scored the pin…

Riddle defeated Chad Gable in roughly 4:00.

After the match, Otis entered the ring and knocked Gable to ringside in front of Orton. Otis motioned for Orton to bring it while Smith said their match was coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: A nice television match. Gable continues to shine in the ring despite being booked to lose most of his matches. The broadcast team plugged a lot of matches without mentioning the AJ Styles vs. Omos match that was previously listed for this show. On what may be a related note, WWE had a COVID-19 outbreak that will cause some talent to miss this show.

2. Randy Orton (w/Riddle) vs. Otis (w/Chad Gable). The match was joined in progress. Otis performed a running splash and then yelled that he’s the man. Orton went for an RKO, but Otis shoved him off and Orton tumbled to ringside. Otis followed Orton and charged him, but Orton moved and then Gable crashed into the ring steps.

Orton caught Otis with a kick when he tried to return to the ring. Orton followed up with a Draping DDT. Otis rallied and went for a Vader Bomb that Orton avoided. Orton dropped Otis with an RKO and pinned him clean.

Randy Orton defeated Otis in 3:30 of television time.

After the match, Riddle congratulated Orton on his win and then said it was time for his present. Riddle said the only present good enough for Orton was “a big, beautiful hug.” Riddle got the crowd to chant Randy and then told Orton that he wouldn’t tell a soul if they hugged. Orton hugged Riddle, then teased giving him an RKO. Orton pointed at Riddle and smiled, then hugged him again…

Graves hyped the Miz and Maryse wedding vow renewal… Kevin Owens was shown standing backstage on the interview set with a broadcast team member and didn’t seem pleased to be there… [C]

Powell’s POV: Orton struggling to use his finisher on Otis made for a decent television story. I’m disappointed that they didn’t turn this into a tag title feud, but I guess both teams are going in different directions. And while the Riddle and Orton comedy bits didn’t click earlier, the live crowd was definitely behind them during their matches and were lively during the post match skit.

A Superstar Facts graphic on Seth Rollins was shown… A video package recapped Rollins and Owens attacking Big E and Bobby Lashley last week…

Kevin Owens was interviewed by Kevin Patrick on a backstage interview set. Patrick set up a pre-taped promo featuring WWE Champion Big E, who spoke about sleeping on a tiny studio apartment floor when he learned his craft and getting to the top of the industry while doing things the right way. He also spoke about walking out of WWE Day 1 with his championship.

Owens said Big E was wrong when he spoke about showing for work every week. Owens said that’s not the case this week, but Owens pointed out that he was there. Owens took credit for the plan that he and Rollins used while taking out Lashley last week. He said the next part of his plan is winning the WWE Championship. Owens also decided that Patrick’s new name is Bert…

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie made their entrance for a tag team match against R-Truth and Tamina… [C]

Powell’s POV: Just when it seemed like Reggie couldn’t possibly get more annoying, he showed up for this match wearing a red suit jacket with matching red shorts.

A Veer Mahaan video aired. Yes, he’s still listed as “coming to Raw”… R-Truth and Tamina made separate entrances and bickered before their match…

3. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie vs. R-Truth and Tamina. Truth told Tamina that he wanted to start the match and she obliged. Reggie offered a handshake, but Truth pulled him in for a side headlock. In the end, Reggie performed a move that spiked Truth’s shoulder into the mat and then pinned him…

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie defeated R-Truth and Tamina in 2:45.

After the match, Truth tried to talk to Tamina, who then took a swing that Truth ducked. Tamina also went after Brooke and Reggie. They also avoided her and then Brooke hit her with a handspring elbow in the corner…

Powell’s POV: Reggie’s outfit somehow got even worse when he removed his red suit jacket. He wore a vest that was red in the front and yellow in the back, causing Graves to make the obvious McDonald’s comparison. Anyway, his finisher looked and sounded bad in real time, but Truth popped right up and seemed fine afterward.

Highlights aired of Rhea Ripley beating Queen Zelina on last week’s Raw…

Backstage, Megan Morant interviewed Nikki ASH and asked if WWE officials made the right call in barring her from ringside during Ripley’s win over Zelina. ASH said Ripley won without her, but she also likes to think that she inspires Ripley. She added that Ripley’s pep talk helped her. ASH challenged Zelina and Carmella to a rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles…

The Street Profits made their entrance… [C]