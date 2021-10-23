Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory Polls: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match October 23, 2021 CategoriesREADER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory: Vote for the best match Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship Good Brothers vs. Chris Bey and Hikuleo vs. Robinson and Finlay for the Impact Tag Titles Rosemary and Havok vs. Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay for the Knockouts Tag Titles Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo in a Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title Heath and Rhino vs. Joe Doering and Deaner The Call Your Shot gauntlet match John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicsbound for gloryimpact wrestling
