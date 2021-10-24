What's happening...

10/24 Moore’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory audio review: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title, Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo for the vacant X Division Title, Call Your Shot gauntlet

October 24, 2021

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view event: Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James for the Knockouts Title, Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel vs. El Phantasmo for the vacant X Division Title, Call Your Shot gauntlet, and more (34:19)…

