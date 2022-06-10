06/10 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett, Steve Maclin vs. PCO, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering in a non-title match, Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett, Steve Maclin vs. PCO, Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering in a non-title match, Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood, and more (23:47)…

Click here for the June 10 Impact Wrestling audio review.

