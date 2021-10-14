NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

Ilja Dragunov vs. A-Kid for the NXT UK Championship.

-Blair Davenport vs. Stevie Turner.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review should be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.