Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, BTI match, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-A battle royal to enter last in the Call Your Shot battle royal at Bound For Glory (the first person eliminated will be the first entrant in the CYS battle royal).

-Impact World Champion Christian Cage and challenger Josh Alexander hold a summit.

-Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin.

-Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack vs. El Phantasmo in a qualifier for the Triple Threat at Bound For Glory to crown the new X Division Champion.

-Savannah Evans vs. Lady Frost.

-VSK vs. Rich Swann.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET and has Fallah Bahh vs. Hernandez. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on Ace Austin at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Against All Odds 2021 today at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.