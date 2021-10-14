‘2point0″ Matt Lee and Jeff Parker on working with Sting, and the CM Punk vs. Daniel Garcia match

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with ‘2point0″ Matt Lee and Jeff Parker

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Interview available at Omny.fm

On being in the ring with Sting: “That awestruck moment doesn’t last very long because you’re about to get in a fight. He’s chopping you in the face!”

On Daniel Garcia vs. CM Punk: “Punk, a pro’s pro! An absolute pro’s pro. Did right by Daniel and Daniel did right by Punk. It was fun to be that close to see that match.”

Other topics include their road to Dynamite, the phone call that ultimately changed their lives, teaming up with adopted son Daniel Garcia, plus they debate the merits of instant coffee, contemplate the details of a fantasy title match against The Young Bucks, relive their childhood backyard wrestling days, and explain why wrist tape goes on after teeth brushing.