Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Blackjack Lanza, Danny Spivey, Stacy Keibler, Nikolai Volkoff, Lou Albano

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to the Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week either later today or on Friday. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes a battle royal to determine the first and final entrants in the Call Your Shot battle royal at Bound For Glory. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. John’s members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Ilja Dragunov’s vs. A-Kid for the NXT UK Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced a C grade with 32 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote, and D finished third with 20 percent. I gave the show a C grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 37 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A and C finished tied for second with 19 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Blackjack Lanza is 86.

-Danny Spivey is 69.

-Stacy Keibler is 42.

-The late Nikolai Volkoff (Josip Nikolai Peruzović) was born on October 14, 1947. He died on July 29, 2018.

-The late Lou Albano died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.