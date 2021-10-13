What's happening...

The DiBiase family owes millions to the state of Mississippi

October 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ted DiBiase Sr.’s Heart of David Ministries and sons Ted DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase have yet to repay the state of Mississippi for money misspent by the Department of Human Services. Deadspin.com reports that Ted DiBiase Jr. owes the state $3.903 million. Heart of David Ministries, which is controlled by Ted DiBiase Sr., owes $722,299, and Brett owes $225,950.

Powell’s POV: Brett DiBiase pleaded guilty to defrauding the Mississippi welfare agency and is now a state witness in the case. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens told MississippiToday.org in December 2020 that it’s possible that Brett won’t receive jail time due to turning state’s evidence. The case has received added attention due to NFL legend Brett Favre still owing the state $828,000 of the $1.1 million he was paid for a radio public service announcement.

