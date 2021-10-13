NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc themed television show that will be held on Tuesday, October 26.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

-Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal gimmick match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: It’s shaping up to be a big week for Toxic Attraction, which is logical given how heavily they have been featured in the NXT 2.0 advertising. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.